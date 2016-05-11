Kevin Gates & Boosie Badazz Crews Engaged In Onstage Fisticuffs?

Kevin Gates and Boosie Badazz performed together over the weekend and it is being reported that the respective crews for the Down South rappers got into an onstage tussle during the event. Although video of the alleged fight has leaked online, it is hard to determine if the factions were actually involved.

XXL reports:

This past weekend, Baton Rouge rappers Kevin Gates and Boosie BadAzz were both scheduled to perform at the same show in Louisville, KY. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until shortly after Gates got off stage, when the entourages of both rappers suddenly got into a brawl. You can see footage above and below. There’s been some longstanding tension between these two going back a couple years. They were cool at one point, but when an affiliate of Gates named Nussie was murdered back in 2009, one man claimed it was Boosie who ordered the hit. The rapper born Terrence Hatch was found innocent in 2012.

XXL adds that the pair, both label mates at Atlantic Records, are affiliated with Gates’ incarcerated uncle, Lee Lucas. The publication suggests that Lucas might be the reason both the Boosie and Gates camps have stayed their hand.

If this situation develops, we’ll return with updates.

—

Photo: Instagram