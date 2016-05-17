The Game Says He Doesn’t See A G-Unit Reunion Happening [VIDEO]

After internet sleuths tried to piece together a G-Unit reunion by way of geotagging pictures, The Game has officially deaded the rumors of him and 50 Cent getting back together.

In an interview with HipHopDX, The Game says he doesn’t know where those rumors came from.

He says:

“I don’t know where that came from man, but I can’t see that happening no time in the near future. Everybody just doing their thing. Positivity, it’s all love these days, 2016 we’re trying to keep everybody alive out here.”

The rumors came from The Game’s artist Pharaoh taking a picture of themselves in a building where 50 Cent also happened to be at the same time. Fans thirsting for a reunion assumed that they were there together and did not fathom the thought they could possibly be on separate sides of the large building where many artists come to shoot their music videos.

The 50 Cent and The Game beef dates back to 2005 when 50 booted Game from G-Unit for not taking his side in a rap beef against Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Things got violent when an altercation between their two crews outside of Hot 97 resulted in gunfire. The two held a press conference appearing to squash the beef, but they both continued to take shots at each other in songs over the next few years.

While 50 proclaimed that Game would not have a successful career without his backing, the opposite has happened as Game has went on to outperform every rapper in the G-Unit stable.

Photo: Instagram