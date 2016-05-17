Curren$y Says Lil Wayne’s Lean Habit Almost Killed Him Too [VIDEO]

In a recent interview with N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast, Curren$y shared a story about how easy it is to get addicted to lean hanging around Lil Wayne.

Curren$y revealed that he almost died from a case drinking stuff out of the refrigerator that doesn’t have your name on it. He went down memory lane to a time when he used to be signed to Lil Wayne‘s Young Money imprint in the early-to-mid 2000s.

He says that the crew was in New Orleans, getting ready to board their tour bus to head to Miami. Before the trip though, they ran a game of pick-up basketball, in the heat, so you know it got hot.

Curren$y remembers getting thirsty and retreating to the bus to get something to drink. He opened the fridge and was delighted to see what appeared to be an unopened six pack of purple Hawaiian Punch. Spitta proceeded to open up and take it straight to the head. However, little did he know that the cold refreshing beverage had something extra in it.

He says when Wanye joined him on the bus and saw him drinking it, his heart sank to ground and told him, “Spitta, you probably about to die.”

Wayne, being the prepared, professional lean sipper that he is, evidently opened each of the single Hawaiian Punch bottles, poured lean into them, sealed them and then put them back into the plastic rings.

Hear Spitta tell the rest of the story than included one of the longest naps that you’ll ever hear of a human being taking.

Photo: Screenshot