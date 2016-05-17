Ciara Takes A Big L, Future Wins Joint Custody Of Baby Future

TMZ has learned that R&B singer Ciara just suffered a big loss in her ongoing custody battle with her ex, rapper Future.

TMZ reports:

Ciara got shot down in a big way in custody court Monday … TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the former couple say Ciara showed up in court asking for sole custody of their 1-year-old son, baby Future. She claimed Future was a bad parent who was not present in the child’s life. We’re told she and her lawyer also trash talked Future to the judge, saying he was a bad person. For his part, Future showed up and asked for joint custody, and the judge was squarely on his side, rejecting her arguments. California courts favor joint custody, so the decision was in line with the law.

If you have been following this story, things have been rocky at best between these two since the birth of their son and their split. Future’s music and popularity have skyrocketed due in large part to his very public opinions about their relationship. He has recorded songs about it, brought it up at his concerts and took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

Ciara has kept quiet publicly, literally and figuratively. Ciara has often taken the high road when given an opportunity to trash talk the father of her child, however she made headlines when she refused to say his name while announcing the nominees for the 2016 Billboard Awards on Good Morning America. On the flipside, she has fought Future in court rooms asking for sole custody of their child, claiming that Future is not fit for parenting.

While she has enjoyed a new life with with her new fiancee, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, she has caught flack for having Baby Future around him more than his actual father.

Photo: WENN.com