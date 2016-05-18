Michel’le, Dr. Dre and Suge Knight’s Ex, Is Getting Her Own Lifetime Movie [VIDEO]

Michel’le is following in Whitney Houston, Aaliyah and Toni Braxton’s footsteps and bringing her story to the Lifetime channel.

The film details the life of the singer, who was discovered at a young age by N.W.A’s Eazy-E and became a platinum artist on Ruthless Records. Dr. Dre’s girlfriend for more than a decade and later married to Suge Knight, Michel’le was there for N.W.A’s wild ride, with all of its dramatic ups and down. Finally, after years of silence, she is ready to reveal her side of the story…Curtis Hamilton will portray Dr. Dre. Additionally, R. Marcos Taylor, who starred as music executive Knight in Straight Outta Compton, will reprise his role in The Michel’le Story.

The high-pitched singer has every right to have her story told. To be Dr. Dre’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child as well as Suge Knight‘s ex-wife, is was perplexing to see how she was completely left out of the story line in the blockbuster film Straight Outta Compton.

She has let her voice be heard [no pun intended] in a series of DJ Vlad interviews where she’s talked about her relationships with both Dr. Dre and Knight.

In one clip she explained why she thinks she was not asked to be involved in the movie.

“I was told that I wasn’t in it, which I’m really happy about. That’s Ice Cube’s version of his life. Why would Dre put me in? I mean ’cause if they start from where they start from I was just a quiet girlfriend who got beat up and told to sit down and shut up.”

Michel’le will be portrayed by Rhyon Nicole Brown, best known for her role as Lizzie Sutton on ABC Family’s Lincoln Heights.

