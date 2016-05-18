Drake Talks Rihanna “Friendship,” Admits To Banging Fans On Tour On Ellen [VIDEO]

Drake is still making the rounds promoting Views. Fresh off his Saturday Night Live appearance, Drizzy stopped by Ellen for a chat.
Drake continues to show that he is made for television matching wits with Ellen. He talked about his “friendship” with Rihanna and was joined by actor Jared Leno for a game of “Never Have I Ever.” Watch Drizzy admit to hooking up with fans on tour and making out with women twice his age in the videos below.
Photo: Screenshot
