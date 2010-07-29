Foxy Brown Denies Beef With Nicki Minaj [Video]

Foxy Brown is denying reports that there’s beef brewing between herself and Nicki Minaj.

The Brooklyn emcee who recently gave a comeback performance in NYC, says she actually “applauds” Young Money’s female figure head and distanced herself from the sentiments of Lil Kim.

As previously reported Kim dissed both Minaj and Brown saying that Foxy was a “snake” and Nicki was disrespectful for dissing female rappers were 30-years-old just like her.

Distancing herself from the drama, Fox Boogie gave Nicki praise for building her brand and applauded her as a “boss Beyotch” who deserves a Chanel bag.

She tells MTV,

“What’s funny, I actually applaud Nicki for it. I think she’s doing an incredible job of branding herself. When you’re a boss Itchbay, you give it up. Send her a Chanel bag or something. If you’re winning, you’re wining. That’s just how I see it.

When asked directly if she shares the same sentiments as Kim that Minaj should pay them homage, Foxy said “no”, and may have slighted the Queen Bee saying that she’s still young and other rappers may feel that way because they’re “older.”

“I’m not caught up in that at all…I’m not even in that category. I’m still one of the youngest female rappers in the game. [Other female rappers] may feel like that because they’re older, but I myself am still young. I don’t feel that. I applaud what she’s doing.”

Fox did stand behind a recent comment she however that she was “the only rap Beyotch in the game” that could do justice to both Hip-Hop and dancehall, referencing a verse from Nicki on the remix of a song by Gyptian called “Hold You.”

She tells MTV,