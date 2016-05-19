Drake Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist, Takes Out Justin Bieber

Spotify, one of the many popular music streaming services vying for listeners’ attention, confirmed Wednesday that Canadian superstar Drake is its most streamed musical artist. The 6 God took out Justin Bieber from holding that top spot formerly and the music service is celebrating other high marks as well.

As reported by Billboard, numbers found on the analytics aggregator Kworb helped solidify news that Drizzy blew past Bieber in the wake of the release of his latest Views record. Spotify confirmed the numbers to Billboard yesterday (May 18) and also boasted of 1 billion streams for its in-house curated playlists.

From Billboard:

The milestone is especially impressive given the limited time that the whole of Drake’s new record, Views, has been available on the platform — less than a week. Its first two weeks were spent as an Apple Music exclusive, yielding a streaming record of 245.1 million listens in the U.S. during the record’s first tracking week. (That sum includes plays of the album’s songs on Apple Music, as well as the handful of songs from the set that were available at other streaming services like Spotify.) Views quickly sold more than a million copies (1.03 million) in two weeks’ time, and it is the first album released in 2016 to surpass 1 million copies sold. Only two albums have sold more than a million this year: Views, and Adele’s 25, which was released in 2015. In other Spotify milemarkers, the company has announced that its in-house playlists are generating over 1 billion streams a week. The curated lists include Rap Caviar, Baila Reggaeton, Get Turnt , Teen Party and Exitos de Hoy, among others.

Congratulations to Drake!

—

Photo: WENN.com