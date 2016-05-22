Kanye West Being Sued For $2.5M For Biting “New Slaves”

Take note, if you’re a super successful artist, make sure you have powerful lawyers, or pay for your samples. Kanye West is being sued by a composer who claims he wasn’t paid enough for the use of one of his songs on Yeezy’s “New Slaves.”

Reports TMZ:

Gabor Presser, a big shot Hungarian composer, says the last part of Kanye’s “New Slaves” features one of his songs. Presser says right before the song was dropped in 2013, ‘Ye reached out for permission to use it. Gabor agreed, but says that was only under the assumption a formal deal would be laid out. According to the docs — obtained by TMZ — Presser says Kanye sent him a $10k advance to push the deal through, but Presser says he never cashed the check.

Now Presser is reportedly suing for at least $2.5M.

Sounds like someone in the sample clearance department dropped the ball.

—

Photo: WENN.com