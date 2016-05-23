Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Surprise Album Complete?

Yes, we know it’s not really a “surprise” album if we’re discussing its prospects. Nevertheless, Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s long rumored joint album is reportedly a done deal—with a big fat asterisk next to that statement.

That’s because the source of this info comes via Page Six, the same folk who have been dooming the couple’s marriage every six months or so since they got hitched.

Says Page Six:

Forget those rumors about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s marriage — after all the wild speculation set off by “Lemonade,” the power couple has secretly recorded an album together. Sources confirmed exclusively to Page Six that Jay and Bey’s surprise album is complete, and it will drop on his streaming service Tidal very soon. One source told us, “Jay and Beyoncé were never going to do an interview to address all the questions that came up after ‘Lemonade.’ It’s more their style to respond through music.”

Beyoncé is currently busy on her Formation tour while Hova recently made an appearance at the Bad Boy Reunion concert in Brooklyn.

As for the joint album from the Carters—we’ll believe it when see it, or when it hits TIDAL.

—

