Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Tries To Limit Custody, Judges Says Nah

Chris Brown‘s moves in family court are going way better than on social media, and private jets. The R&B crooner scored a win when a judge denied Nia Guzman’s request to limit Breezy’s joint custody of their daughter, Royalty.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown annihilated his baby mama in court Tuesday, after a judge pooh-poohed her request to restrict Brown’s custody because of alleged drug use and gang affiliation. Nia Guzman claimed Chris was unfit to care for Royalty without strict supervision. She wanted a monitor and more … Nia asked the judge to reduce the amount of contact he has with the 1-year-old. The judge wasn’t having it, so the status quo remains. We’re told Chris and Nia will continue to have joint legal and physical custody. Under the existing custody order, Chris gets 12 days a month with his daughter and it will continue to be unmonitored.

Recently, Brown and Guzman got into a spat on social media over the way she was dressing Royalty.

Brown wasn’t feeling the “sexy” pose pic Guzman shared of their daughter.

Also, Guzman is seeking to up her monthly child support from $2,500 to $16,000. Not a bad haul for a little more than half a month of custody, no?

Photo: WENN.com