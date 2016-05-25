E-40 Gets Gold Plaque For “Choices” At 48 Years Old

E-40 has enjoyed one of the most successful and lengthy careers in Hip-Hop today, which continues with the announcement that his 2015 hit single, “Choices (Yup)” has gone gold. Since beginning the rollout of released material in 1993, the plaque adds to the other gold and platinum-selling releases from the Bay Area slang lord.

Few records last year were as infectious as “Choices,” which was repurposed by the Golden State Warriors for their 2015 championship run as a theme song. The video was also another winner for 40 Water, featuring a who’s who list of cameos from the world of Hip-Hop and entertainment,

“What’s happening at this point in my career defies logic. Name another 48-year-old rapper with one Gold record, let alone three in the same year. My fans stretch much further than the Bay Area, further than just the West Coast. I brought so much sh*t to Hip-Hop. I’ve been relevant in each generation and each decade and I’ve done it as an independent artist,” says E-40 in a statement.

Adding to 40’s recent successes are his features on Yo Gotti’s “Law” single, and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Saved” track. He’s also featured in a new ad for Beats by Dre featuring Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Congratulations to E-40!

Photo: Instagram