Foxy Brown Involved In Night Club Brawl!!!: BREAKING NEWS!!!

Foxy Brown has reportedly been involved in a brawl at a New York night club.

According to TMZ, Brown was in a melee with 10 other people including her longtime manager.

Sources report that it took more than 10 people to break up the fight, and the NYPD eventually showed up on the scene — but Foxy fled before the officers arrived.

The brawl reportedly took place while Foxy was visiting someone at a luxury high-rise on 43rd Street when the fight broke out.

A source tells TMZ that Foxy was throwing down with several people in the lobby and it’s unclear at this point what sparked the brawl.

As of press time, no arrests were made.

We will bring you more information as the story develops…