Joey Bada$$ “Devastated,” Joey Purp iiiDrops, & More | Wired Tracks 5.27.16

As promised, Joey Bada$$ delivers his new single “Devastated” for your listening pleasure.

The Brooklyn wordsmith shows growth in sound and songwriting approach, as he opts for a melodic delivery as opposed to his usual show of technically proficient emceeing. Thank Adam Pallin, Kirk Knight, and Powers Pleasant for the production.

Stream Joey Bada$$’ “Devastated” in Wired Tracks below, along with SaveMoney member Joey Purp’s highly anticipated iiiDrops mixtape, and full-length projects from Kevin Gates, Birdman and Jacquees, and more.

Kevin Gates – Murder For Hire 2

Birdman & Jacquees – Lost At Sea

Joey Purp – iiiDrops

Belly – Another Day In Paradise

Mistah F.A.B. – Son of a Pimp, Pt. 2

Jace – “Be Like Gucci”

https://soundcloud.com/ye-ali/babydaddi-prod-by-chuck-inglish

Ye Ali ft. Tommy Genesis – “baby.daddi”

O.T. Genasis ft. Lil Wayne & T.I. – “Cut It (Remix) Pt. 2”

https://soundcloud.com/elisostre/newpirelli

Eli Sostre – “New Pirelli”

6LACK – “Loyal”

