Live Nation Cancels Joey Bada$$, Mac Miller and YG Shows After Troy Ave Shooting

Troy Ave‘s shooting is messing everybody’s money up. Live Nation has announced that they are postponing New York City shows for Joey Bada$$, Mac Miller, YG and Vince Staples as a measure of caution.The mega-concert promotion company is canceling six upcoming shows in NYC, four of them happening to be Hip-Hop acts.

Rolling Stone reports:

In the wake of last week’s shooting at a T.I. show at New York’s Irving Plaza that left one dead and three others wounded, concert promoter Live Nation has canceled or postponed six upcoming New York shows, including performances by YG, Joey Bada$$ and Mac Miller. “In light of last week’s tragic event, we are acting with an overabundance of caution and coordinating a going forward strategy with the New York Police Department that may also include a curfew,” a spokesperson for Irving Plaza and Gramercy Theatre tells Rolling Stone. “Because these discussions with New York Police Department are ongoing, we will be postponing a few of our upcoming shows.”

Joey Bada$$’ show was scheduled to play Irving Plaza Thursday night, with Mac Miller set to appear Friday and Vince Staples scheduled for Saturday. YG was to perform at Gramercy Theatre on Monday night.

These four aren’t the only ones being affected by Troy Ave’s actions. T.I. has seen his name attached to the shooting because he was headlining the concert where it took place, even though he had nothing to do with it. Last week a Florida promoter removed him from a gig where he was to be paid $55,000.

Troy Ave has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that resulted in three people, including himself, being shot and one man, his bodyguard, getting killed. Ave has plead not guilty.

This isn’t the only thing that has connected Troy Ave and Joey Bada$$. The two of them were recently in a war of words after Ave made disparaging remarks about Bada$$’ friend and fellow Pro Era member Capital Steez committing suicide. The two of them traded barbs on Twitter but ultimately the conflict fizzled out after Bada$$ demolished him in a freestyle.

Photo: Instagram