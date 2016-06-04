Freddie Gibbs Arrested For Rape In Europe, Vehemently Denies Charges

Freddie Gibbs is overseas and in a world of trouble. The Indiana rapper was arrested in France for allegedly raping someone in Austria in 2015.

French news outlet La Depeche reports that Gibbs was arrested while on the way to perform at a venue called Le Rex in Toulouse on Thursday night (June 2). The rapper was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Austria.

Gibbs is currently being held in France—he went before a judge on Friday—while he awaits extradition to Austria.

However, Gibbs has vowed to fight getting extradited while vehemently denying he is a rapist.

“Freddie Gibbs adamantly denies that allegations that have been levied against by Austrian authorities,” Gibbs’ management told Complex in a statement. “It makes you wonder why it took almost a year for Austrian officials to bring these charges. Freddie will be fighting the extradition request as these are nothing more than trumped up charges.

Photo: Instagram