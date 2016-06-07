Beyoncé Wins CFDA Fashion Icon Award [VIDEO]

Beyoncé was the surprise guest at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony. The Lemonade singer was honored with the Fashion Icon award.

Bey’s speech reportedly brought her mother, Tina Knowles, to tears, and it just might get your eyes moist, too.

Reports Page Six:

“As long as I can remember, fashion has always been a part of my life,” the pop superstar, who was honored with the Fashion Icon award, told a glittery crowd of designers, TV stars and other celebrities. She went on to recount how her grandmother had been a seamstress, and then passed that skill on to Beyonce’s mother.

“When we were starting out in Destiny’s Child, high-end labels, they didn’t really want to dress four black, country curvy girls,” she said. “And we couldn’t afford designer dresses and couture. My mother … used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams.” She spoke of wearing her first costumes, which her mother and uncle had designed and sewn, “putting so much passion and love into every detail.” It felt, she said, “like an extra suit of armor. It was so much deeper than any brand name.”

Usually, organizers announce the name of the Fashion Icon winner well in advance, but this year they kept it under wraps until the end of the ceremony, when designer Diane von Furstenberg took the stage to introduce Beyoncé, saying she represented everything women aspire to be. “The image of a woman in charge has never looked more glamorous,” the designer said.