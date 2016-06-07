Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Hit The Strip Club [Photos]

The family that hits the strip club together stays cordial. Such is the case for Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa, who made it rain at Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles.

Reports TMZ:

The exes looked very NON-exish at Ace of Diamonds strip club in L.A. last night — getting cozy in VIP, while they both dished cash to dancers. Although Wiz looks way more prepared to make it rain. In the words of Confucius: Nothing brings people together like naked women.

The joys of disposable income.

Wiz is suing his old record label while Amber has a new talk show on VH1.

Peep photos from their night out below and on the following pages.

Photos: TMZ

