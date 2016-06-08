Drake Continues His Comedy Streak On NBC’s Maya & Marty

Drake finds another way to be in on the joke that is himself.

Drake gets another NBC appearance under his belt as he plays himself on the network’s newest show Maya & Marty.

Co-star Martin Short played his celebrity reporter character “Jiminy Glick” and asked Drake a series of insulting questions. When he wasn’t asking questions, he was just straight up belittling his career.

Pretty much, he said any and everything that people hurl at Drake all day on social media.

This makes Drake’s third appearance on NBC this year. He played “Faceketball” with Jimmy Fallon and he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Photo: Screenshot