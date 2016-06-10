A$AP Rocky Launches New Men’s Clothes Collection With Some $275 Beanies [PHOTOS]

A$AP Rocky has a $275 skull cap he’d like to sell you.

The “Fashion Killa” A$AP Rocky‘s firm AWGE has partnered with London-based brand J.W. Anderson to bring out a new Men’s clothes collection that will have you looking spiffy in cold weather.

The JWA x AWGE collaboration is a mostly-Black offering with pieces ranging from track suits to teddy fur jackets. A$AP Rocky gave a sneak peek of the collab when he rocked one of the track suit jackets in his 2015 video for “Jukebox Joints.”

Judging from the prices, this line is more for the Coachella crowd than it is the Harlem mixtape store set. While a $1,300 teddy fur jacket may make sense to those who have it, a $275 beanie is a bit of a head scratcher.

This isn’t Rocky’s first shot at fashion. Earlier this year he teamed with Guess to release a collaborative line called GUE$$, honoring his admiration of the line that was popular in the 90s. In 2013 he debuted his very own A$AP clothing brand and later teamed with designer Raf Simmons to make some hoodies.

The JWA x AWGE collection will be out this month and is currently available for pre-order.

