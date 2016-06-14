CLOSE
Lil Wayne Suffered 2nd Seizure, Transported To Hospital

Lil Wayne has seriously got to chill. After refusing treatment for an initial seizure that forced his private jet to land in Omaha, Weezy suffered another seizure minutes after taking off again. 

According to TMZ the plane returned to Omaha. The second time around, the paramedics treated on unconscious Weezy on the plane.

Tunechi has been seen sipping on lean and although he has pinned his seizures on his epilepsy, chugging prescription strength codeine cough syrup and Sprite surely isn’t recommended by his docs.

Lil Wayne has been transported to a local Omaha hospital. We sincerely wish him a speedy recover, and that someone can get through to him to take better care of himself.

Per Mack Maine, Tunechi seems to be okay.

Photo: screen cap

