Lil Wayne Suffered 2nd Seizure, Transported To Hospital

Lil Wayne has seriously got to chill. After refusing treatment for an initial seizure that forced his private jet to land in Omaha, Weezy suffered another seizure minutes after taking off again.
According to TMZ the plane returned to Omaha. The second time around, the paramedics treated on unconscious Weezy on the plane.
Tunechi has been seen sipping on lean and although he has pinned his seizures on his epilepsy, chugging prescription strength codeine cough syrup and Sprite surely isn’t recommended by his docs.
Lil Wayne has been transported to a local Omaha hospital. We sincerely wish him a speedy recover, and that someone can get through to him to take better care of himself.
Per Mack Maine, Tunechi seems to be okay.
View this post on Instagram
THIS JUST IN: @liltunechi Had a seizure this morning leaving Milwaukee heading to California. This was him last night @618liveonwater after his concert at the UW Milwaukee Panther Arena. More videos coming to V100.com Keyword REGGIE. #fb #lilwayne #milwaukee #uwmpantherarena #thevmke #reggiebrown #smoothazbutta #v100 #v1007 #tmz #fox6 #seizure
—
Photo: screen cap