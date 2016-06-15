Childish Gambino To Appear In Spider-Man: Homecoming

Since it was announced that Spider-Man was going to get the reboot treatment in 2012, fans had been clamoring for Marvel to cast Childish Gambino a.k.a. Donald Glover as the Black/Latino version of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales. Sony eventually went with British-American actor, Andrew Garfield, though..

When the role was going to be re-cast for Captain America: Civil War and future Marvel standalone features, rumblings again began for Marvel to cast the actor/rapper for the part.

Marvel eventually went with adolescent British actor, Tom Holland.

But Marvel may have a trick up its sleeve after all as it’s being reported that Gambino is on his way to finally make his Marvel cinematic debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

There’s no word yet on which role the star of the upcoming FX series, Atlanta will play. However, the internet’s imagination is already running rampant with rumors and theories as to which character Glover will play including a situation where Peter Parker will somehow find himself in an alternate reality in the presence of Miles Morales. Whoa!

It may be a while before Marvel officially unveils its plans for Gambino in its new Spider-Man franchise. Whatever it may be it’s nice to know that the comic book conglomerate does indeed have it’s ear to the Hip-Hop culture.

