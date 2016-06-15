Sprite Taps 2Pac, J. Cole And Missy Elliot For “Obey Your Verse” Can Collection [PHOTOS]

Sprite was one of the first brands to fully embrace Hip-Hop and they are keeping tradition alive with the latest series of their “Obey Your Verse” collection.

As a follow-up to last year’s campaign featuring Nas, Biggie and Rakim, Sprite is bringing back the “Obey Your Verse” collection with 2Pac, Missy Elliot and J. Cole. The three artists will have renderings of their faces as well as some of their most inspirational lyrics printed on cans and bottles nationwide.

“From the moment Sprite tapped into hip-hop culture 30 years ago with our ad featuring Kurtis Blow, the brand has strived to celebrate self-expression and provide artists with platforms to tell their most moving stories,” said Bobby Oliver, director, Sprite & Citrus Brands, Coca-Cola North America via statement. “The Sprite Obey Your Verse Lyrical Collection is not only an acknowledgment of the genre’s best storytellers, but also a way of inspiring and empowering our fans to be true to themselves.”

Sprite will celebrate each of the lyrics on its social channels throughout the summer, as well as during the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola, the annual entertainment fest being held June 23-26. Fans can keep up with the social conversation by following and participating on Twitter using the hashtag #ObeyYourVerse.

For more information on the Sprite “Obey Your Verse” collection, visit them online.

Photo: Sprite

