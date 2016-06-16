5 Things We Learned About Kanye West From Kim Kardashian’s GQ Interview [Photos]

Kim Kardashian fans are no doubt elate that she scored her first GQ cover. Besides thirst buckets, we’re going to say most devoted readers of the men’s fashion mag are “meh” about it, but we did get some intel about Kanye West in the feature.

While the story was pretty much how awesome Kim is at doing whatever it is she does, there some details share about her marriage with Pablo and glimpses into what makes West tick.

That said, here are five things we learned about Mr. West courtesy of his wife. Starting with…

Yeezy Taped The Convo With Taylor Swift About “Famous,” Maybe.

…Kim says Taylor’s deep emotional wound is nonsense—okay, she says it’s a lie—and that there’s video proof, because a videographer was actually filming their phone call. Why? Because Kim’s husband commissions videographers to film everything when he’s recording an album, for posterity (and possibly, one day, a documentary). And this is where it gets sticky.

“She totally approved that,” Kim says, shaking her head in annoyance. “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.” Kim is on a roll now, speaking faster and more animatedly than at any other point during our time together. “What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?”

This lead to Kim saying rappers calling women b*tches is just what rapper’s do. Actually, she said “they”…

Swift, Kim insists, “totally gave the okay. Rick Rubin was there. So many respected people in the music business heard that [conversation] and knew. I mean, he’s called me a b*tch in his songs. That’s just, like, what they say. I never once think, [gasping] ‘What a derogatory word! How dare he?’ Not in a million years. I don’t know why she just, you know, flipped all of a sudden.… It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, ‘When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I’m so against this, and I’ll just laugh and say, ‘The joke’s on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time.’ And I’m like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again.”

Oh yeah, Taylor Swift’s legal team basically said “boy bye” to everything Kim and Kanye are claiming, besides them having a convo where she said she would not tweet the song, which she heard the first time when everyone else did.

—

Photo: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot courtesy of GQ

1 2 3 4 5Next page »