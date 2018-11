A love song from the Game also includes rapper slander. On “All Eyez,” featuring Jeremih, the Compton rapper goes from playboy rhymes to name checking Desiigner in the second verse.

“Back when lame ni**as hit you with the one liners, all sounding the same like Future and Desiigner,” spits the Game. That’s not a Future diss.

Key heavy production by one Scott Storch.

Listen to “All Eyez” below.

