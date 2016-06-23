Kanye West To Debut “Famous” Video At L.A. Forum On Friday, June 24

Kanye West is finally releasing a video from The Life Of Pablo album.

In case you hadn’t noticed, Kanye West released his latest album The Life Of Pablo back in February and has yet to release a video for any songs on the album. Unless you want to count Desiigner’s “Panda” that appeared as a snippet on the track “Pt. 2.”

But that is set to change soon as Kanye is reportedly unveiling a video for “Famous” this Friday, June 24 at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The live event will be streamed on TIDAL and will be streamed there exclusively for one week.

“Famous” was one of the more controversial songs on TLOP for it’s lyrics about West’s celebrity “frienemy” Taylor Swift. On the song West raps:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b*tch famous/G*ddamn, I made that b*tch famous.”

Of course, he is referring to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where he interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video of the Year, alluding that she and the media has been milking the victim role out of the event ever since. West has defended the lyrics and even insisted that he let Swift hear the lyrics before he released the song and Swift didn’t mind and thought it was funny.

The “Famous” video premiere is the latest grandiose event surrounding TLOP. Yeezy debuted the music at Madison Square Garden during a Yeezy Season 3 fashion show that was also viewed in movie theaters around the country. He has also promoted the album with pop-up shops in New York and Los Angeles. West also recently announced the dates for his Saint Pablo tour.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster. A limited amount of TIDAL subscribers will also be granted access.

