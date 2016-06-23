RD20: Jay Z’s Reasonable Doubt Pop-Up Shop To Debut In L.A.

Has it really been 20 years since Jay Z made his album debut with Reasonable Doubt? This weekend in Los Angeles, fans of Hov will get to experience his humble beginnings with a pop-up shop in Los Angeles modeled after his Brooklyn apartment from the 1990s.

On June 25, Reasonable Doubt will celebrate its 20th anniversary. To commemorate the feat, Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke will host the opening of the Apt. 4B concept shop in conjunction with denim company, Fourth of November. Fans of Jigga have heard the business mogul reference the apartment number in his earlier verses, and the space was designed to mimic the home along with Roc-A-Fella memorabilia being featured throughout as well.

Guests will also be greeted with cocktails from D’USSÉ and will be able to check out behind-the-scenes photos from Roc-A-Fellas early days along with several perks and gifts.

The shop will open at 517 Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, Calif. The event kicks off at 7:00 PM local time.

—

Photo: FYI Brand Communications/Roc-A-Fella Records