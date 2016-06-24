Freddie Gibbs Ordered To Be Extradited To Austria To Face Rape Charges

This is not the European tour that Freddie Gibbs‘ had in mind. The rapper was arrested in France earlier this month and is now being ordered to be extradited to Austria to face rape charges.

France 24 reports:

Gibbs, whose real name is Frederick Tipton, was the subject of a European arrest warrant issued on May 31 for an alleged rape in Austria in 2015. He was released on 50,000-euro ($56,000) bail last week. Malka said his client was considering whether to appeal the extradition. He has 72 hours to do so. Gibbs “has no intention of escaping justice, whether French or Austrian,” he said. Malka said the rapper, who categorically denies the rape allegations, was opposed to the “harsh transfer procedure” and wants to freely hand himself over to Austrian authorities.

Gibbs was set to be in Europe for a month on tour and then hit Canada right after that. Those plans have obviously been foiled. While making bail and getting free was a small victory, getting shipped off to another foreign country that obviously has it out for you is some scary stuff.

Let’s hope Gibbs’ legal team can focus and work something out in his favor. One of his attorney’s Scott Leemon is already busy defending Troy Ave in his attempted murder case.

Life comes at you fast. Gibbs was receiving acclaim for making a song called “Extradite” with Black Thought. Now this.

Photo: Instagram