DJ Khaled Unveils His Major Key Album Cover Featuring A Lion

By now we should expect nothing but “success” from DJ Khaled and the cover to his new Major Key album exudes it.

The charismatic DJ/producer/”rapper”/financial expert/motivational speaker/Rocawear brand ambassador enlisted the services of iconic photographer Jonathan Mannion to capture a moment that only his life would produce. Khaled can be seen basking in the sunlight in a garden of flowers with a lion taking in the scenery right next to him.

The caption that followed matched the subtle intensity of the photo:

Major 🔑 Alert. I present to you the official cover to my 9th studio album Major 🔑. My greatest work to date. So it was only right that the cover of Major 🔑 represents my journey on the road to more success and the passion it took to get here. Right now I’m in the jungle!!! I’m in the studio putting the final touches to my album. But it was so important I present this cover to fan luv to let you know I’M COMING!!!! Thank you to the iconic photographer @JonathanMannion for shooting me and the King of the jungle. Lion order!!! I will never stop!!! I got the 🔑🔑🔑🔑!!!!!! I’m premiering the video to I Got The 🔑s featuring Jay Z and Future very very soon. It’s so close. I think I’ll let the album date go the same day too. Just for fan luv!!!! And yes you heard me right, Jay Z!!!!! Special cloth alert!!!! Iconic Video Moment Alert!!!!!!!! It’s coming very soon!!!! Be ready for the most powerful music and iconic artists all on Major 🔑.@wethebestmusic @epicrecords@rocnation #MAJOR🔑 THE ALBUM FULL OF PASSION PAIN AND SUCCESS AND BLESSINGS AND MORE WINS!! GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🙏🏽🔑👑

Khaled, who has mastered the art of showing everything but revealing nothing, all but told fans when Major Key is actually dropping. The album’s release date is still unknown. In another post on his instagram page, Khaled says to tune into his Beats 1 Radio show for more information on this Jay Z and Future song that he’s been teasing us with for weeks.

Photo: Instagram