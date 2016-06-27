Chris Brown Threatened Female Tour Manager, Allegedly

Chris Brown can be called a lot of things, but apparently composed isn’t one of them. The temperamental singer allegedly went on a drug-fueled rant directed towards his tour manager, Nancy Ghosh, that was so extreme it caused the well-respected woman to jump off the bus and quit right on the spot.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to Chris’ tour tell us the incident went down May 23 during Chris’ European tour. Nancy Ghosh — who’s worked with the likes of J Lo, Kanye West and Justin Bieber — claims Brown cursed her out in a dispute over her employment terms. The day after the incident she fired off an email to Brown’s team … in which she explained she felt unsafe because Chris has been “irrational and high on drugs.” Ghosh also claimed Brown referenced “what he did to Mike G” … and threatened to do the same to her. TMZ broke the story … Chris’ ex-manager, Mike G, sued him for an alleged beatdown. Ghosh said she refused to stay on the bus after the argument out of fear for her safety.

But the accusations doesn’t stop there as it’s being reported that the production manager also claims that Brown was verbally abusive and threatening as well.

If the VA singer keeps up this kind of behavior it’s only going to be a matter of time before everybody hates Chris. Okay, even more people.

Brown’s camp has yet to respond to these latest allegations, but keep checking his Instagram.

—

Photo: instagram.com/chrisbrownofficial