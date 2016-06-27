Freddie Gibbs Fights Extradition Demands With Appeal

Lawyer for Freddie Gibbs have issued a statement revealing that the rapper will fight an extradition to Austria to face rape charges.

Gibbs has virtually been trapped in France since earlier this month when he was arrested while on his European tour. The arrest came from a warrant connected to allegations that he committed a rape in Austria in 2015.

Gibbs posted bail and was set free, but soon after he was demanded to be extradited. His legal team has stated that Gibbs will fight that demand as well.

Per statement:

“Mr. Freddie Gibbs has appealed. He will continue to abide by all terms and conditions set by the Court as he pursues every available avenue to demonstrate he is absolutely innocent and has been belatedly and wrongly accused. To be clear and accurate, Freddie Gibbs has not, we reiterate, Freddie Gibbs has not been charged with any offense. An investigation is continuing. Mr. Gibbs remains hopeful that a thorough and searching investigation will reveal the actual facts, including the absence of any scientific, physical, or credible evidence implicating him, thereby paving the way for his exoneration and return to his family and one-year old child. Through counsel Mr. Freddie Gibbs remains cooperative with law enforcement offices and judicial systems in both France and Austria and will continue to do so.”

Photo: Instagram