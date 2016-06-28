Fat Joe’s 1 Of A Kind Air Jordans Stolen At Airport [Photos]

Charge it to the game. Fat Joe, the man who had Herbs licking sneaker soles, had a pair of his one a kind Air Jordans stolen from his baggage in the Las Vegas airport.

Joe Crack was on the west coast this weekend, performing in Sin City and in LA at the BET Awards. He did so in a couple of pair of his own Air Jordan 8 Retro Championship Trophy and Air Jordan 8 Retro Confetti kicks. The Bronx rapper’s differed from the sneakers that made it to stores this past Saturday, and quickly sold out, in that his have a Terror Squad logo on the tongue instead of the Jumpman and a Fat Joe deubré.

Well Joe still has the white and gold version, but the black pair is long gone.

“These were mine for a couple hours. damn baggage claim stole them in Vegas,” wrote Joe on Instagram. “I don’t blame you they are 1of1.”

Check out what these Air Jordan 8’s look like below, and Fat Joe’s on the flip.

Photo: Jordan Brand/Instagram

