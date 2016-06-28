CLOSE
Future And Young Thug Are Back Cool, Spotted In Studio Together With DJ Esco

Atlanta’s simmering civil war seems to have been averted. Quiet rivals Future and Young Thug have let their simmering beef subside for the good of DJ Esco.

Future and Thug haven’t exactly seen eye to eye in little over year but it seems like things are getting patched up. People in their circles shared information and blurry images on social media inferring that the two rap titans were in the same space without anything happening.

Producer Wheezy shared the news on his Twitter page and then some video via his Snapchat.

New Future x Thug sounding 😵

The pending collaborations will obviously be welcomed with open arms by their fans. Appetites were whetted when both appeared on “Who” on DJ Esco’s Project E.T. (Esco Terrestrial) mixtape that just dropped.

Photo: WENN.com

