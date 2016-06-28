Snoop Dogg Drops “Legend” & “Coolaid Man” | Wired Tracks 6.28.16

On Friday (July 1), Snoop Dogg will deliver his 14th studio album Coolaid, from which he’s already released a Jeremih-assisted song called “Point Seen Money Gone” and “Kush Ups,” featuring Wiz Khalifa.
This edition of Wired Tracks highlights a pair of tracks from the project, “Legend” and “Coolaid Man.” Stream both below.
Curren$y – Stoned On Ocean
Skepta ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN & Céon – “Coming Soon”
Brian Fresco ft. Chance The Rapper & Blue Hawaii – “Higher”
G-Eazy ft. Quavo – “In The Meantime”
https://soundcloud.com/rockie-fresh/rockie-fresh-lies-and-lullabies
Rockie Fresh – “Lies And Lullabies”
Jidenna – “Chief Don’t Run”
No Malice – “Jesus Christ”
Cousin Stizz – “500 Horses”
Chevy Woods – “6 Months Later”
https://soundcloud.com/carnivalvillz/drugz
Villz ft. Pusha T – “Drugs”
https://soundcloud.com/cheersclubmusic/money-masterpiece
V.Cha$e – “Money Masterpiece”
Tree & I.B.C.L.A.S.S.I.C. – “On Dem 4’s”
