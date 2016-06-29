adidas and Kanye West Announce YEEZY Brand, To Include Stores

Today (June 29) adidas and Kanye West just made sure their relationship will be long term with the announcement of the YEEZY brand. Far more than just a collection, the brand feature men’s and women’s footwear, apparel and accessories, and both streetwear and athletic attire—as well as stores.

The alliance is being touted as the “most significant partnership” between an athletic brand and a “non-athlete,” ever.

West will lead a dedicated team of adidas designers that will develop and create YEEZY products. Plans also include brick and mortar stores dedicated to the YEEZY brand.

“These past two years adidas and YEEZY have given a glimpse into our future,” said West via a press statement. “This partnership illustrates that anyone with a dream can dream without limitations.”

Added Eric Liedtke, adidas CMO, “Kanye is a true creator who has the ability to see things others don’t. We are excited and honored to build on this partnership, and eagerly look forward to defining the future together. With adidas + KANYE WEST we are exploring new territories by opening up the sports world to Kanye’s creativity. This is what adidas has always been about, empowering creators to create the new.”

The first adidas Yeezy 750 Boost dropped in February 2015, quickly sold out and has become one of the most sought after sneakers in the game. The adidas Yeezy 350 Boost (a low top) followed, and the demand is just as strong.

Yeezy wins again.

Photos: adidas