Kanan aka 50 Cent Slanders Diddy On Instagram [Photos]

50 Cent and Sean “Diddy” Combs clearly ain’t friends. The former recently took to Instagram to slander his branded vodka selling rival, likening him to the devil when it comes to his business practices at Bad Boy Records.

This latest round of vitriol from 50 seems to have begun when he told the tale of some second info.

“So I get to Orlando and a guy comes to me and says puffy’s guy James Cruz told him they are gonna put me out of business. I looked at the guy 👀 and said, you can’t see that junky James on drugs. #Nopuffyjuice,” read 50’s caption of a photo of himself.

From here, Ferrari started posting pics of former Bad Boy artists, while being sure to note how he thinks Puffy basically ruined their careers while using the hashtag #NoPuffJuice.

We’re guessing Diddy, or any Bad Boy artists, won’t be making guest appearances on Power anytime soon.

