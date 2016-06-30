So Hurt: Iggy Azalea Caught Nick Young Cheating On Surveillance

You can now breathe a little easier, D’Angelo Russell. Turns out Iggy Azalea breaking up with Nick Young isn’t on you.

Just days after news that their year-long engagement had come to an abrupt end, Azalea has taken to Twitter to explain just what led to the breakup.

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on security footage” tweeted the Australian rapper with the Atlanta accent.

And even though Lifeandstylemag is reporting that Nick’s ex-girlfriend being pregnant was the reason that Iggy ended things, Azalea stated, “I have never even been told by nick that his baby mother is pregnant so if this is true I’m finding out via E news.” Adding, “This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”

Cue Rick Ross and Lil Wayne’s “Shot To The Heart” remix.

We don’t know if Iggy is the “3 strikes and you’re out” kind of girlfriend but from the looks of things all signs point to Nick Young never again visiting the land down under.

