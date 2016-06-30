Chris Brown Snatches & Tosses Girl’s Phone, Boots Her From VIP [VIDEO]

Chris Brown refuses to flourish. The R&B singer snatched and tossed a girl’s phone before kicking her out of his VIP section in a nightclub in Italy.

Reports TMZ:

Chris was partying in the VIP section last weekend after his show at a club called Arenile in Napoli, Italy. Check out his reaction when he spotted the woman recording on a phone … clearly, without CB’s permission. Witnesses tell us Chris didn’t ask any questions … he simply took the phone, hurled it over his shoulder, then had security kick her out of VIP. We’re told she didn’t call cops because security found her phone and returned it.

You can bet that homegirl will change her mind about pressing charges, or filing a lawsuit, when she realizes the potential money she’s leaving on the table by letting it slide.

Also, why couldn’t Breezy just have his security grab the phone, or just have her escorted out of VIP?

Some people just invite the struggle.

