IRS Hits Fat Joe With $1.1 Million Tax Lien

Fat Joe‘s summer 2016 has been quite eventful. The latest episode is him being hit with a $1.1 million tax lien.

BOSSIP reports:

Uncle Sam claims Fat Joe – real name Joseph Cartagena – owes a total of $1,186,001 for allegedly not paying taxes on his income from 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2014. The IRS doesn’t play when it comes to collecting on debts, and if Joey Crack doesn’t settle the back taxes, the feds could seize his home, bank accounts and other assets. It’s not the first time Fat Joe has had tax trouble. Back in 2010, the state of New Jersey hit him with a lien for $105,000, but he was able to pay it back, according to official records.

Fat Joe also served four months behind bars for tax evasion in 2013.

Two days ago on June 28, Fat Joe’s one-of-a-kind Air Jordan 8’s were stolen at a Las Vegas airport after performing his hit song “All The Way Up” at the BET Awards. Just last week Joey Crack settled an estimated $2 million lawsuit filed against him by the widow of his former Terror Squad cohort Big Pun for unpaid royalties.

Also, let’s not forget Fat Joe opened the summer telling the world that robbery victim in The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 song “Story To Tell” was former New York Knicks player Anthony Mason.

“All The Way Up” continues to be a good look for Joe though. Let’s hope the universe swings back into his favor.

Photo:WENN.com