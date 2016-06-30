Chris Brown ft. WizKid, Hoody Baby & Section Boyz “Shabba,” Wiz Khalifa “Mismatch,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.30.16

Chris Brown clearly has his ears open to what’s happening in music culture abroad. Today, the crooner, amid more controversy, drops a new track titled “Shabba,” featuring Nigerian sensation WizKid, London Grime collective Section Boyz and Dallas native Hoody Baby.

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, stream Breezy’s latest release in Wired Tracks below. There you’ll also find new heaters from Wiz Khalifa, rising Atlanta talent 24hrs, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Wiz Khalifa – “Mismatch (Remix)”

Lil Wayne – “Pray To the Lord”

Sheek Louch, Uncle Murda & Dax Mpire – “I Love NY”

Towkio – “Tear Drop”

Blu & Nottz ft. Bishop Lamont, Torae, Skyzoo & DJ Revolution – “Giant Steps”

24hrs – “Last Man”

Fredo Santana ft. Chief Keef – “Gun Violence”

Hannibal King – “World Go Round”

Ca$h Out ft. Playboi Carti – “Hard To Breathe”