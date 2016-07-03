Jay Electronica Tells Fans To Get TIDAL Because…LOL

Jay Electronica is asserting that his mythological new album is indeed dropping shortly. The MC took to Twitter to tell his fans to cop TIDAL because where else would his new music be available but on Jay Z’s streaming service?

“to all those who have been patient with me and supported me over the years, thank you. And get #Tidal #AreYouWatchingClosely?,” he tweeted early this morning (July 3).

Of course, we wouldn’t suggest you hold your breath over this one.

See more from Jay Elec (the new album is called The Turn instead of Act II: The Patents of nobility…maybe) on the flip. Screen capped since he tends to delete these things.

