Kanye West Shoots “Highlights” Video In Iceland [PHOTOS]

Kanye West‘s wife and part-time public relations manager Kim Kardashian shared photos from the video shoot for his song “Highlights” featuring The-Dream and Young Thug.

The West-Kardashian family visited the ice cold island in April and managed to keep the details of the video shoot under wraps until now.

According to tweets from Team Kanye Daily, the Kim confirmed the shoot via the newest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The trip to Iceland where it's rumored Kanye shot the video for "Highlights" airs during #KUWTK now! pic.twitter.com/vbCdleJ0FL — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) July 11, 2016

Kim just confirmed that Kanye did shoot the video for "Highlights" during the trip to Iceland! #KUWTK — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) July 11, 2016

With the The Life of Pablo being released in February, the pending video will only be the second one to be released from the album. The first was “Famous” that was released in June.

Continue reading to see more photos from the shoot.

