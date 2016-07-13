Joey Bada$$ Talks Making His TV Acting Debut And Turning Down Barack Obama Biopic Role

Joey Bada$$ went to school for acting before he started rapping and he’s finally getting to display those talents.

The Brooklyn-raised rapper will be featured in season two of USA’s dystopian thriller Mr. Robot which debuts Wednesday, July 13. In case you’re not up on the show, it’s about a group of computer hackers/activists or “hactivists” who are out to erase all debts. Joey Bada$$ will be playing Leon, a new friend of the main character computer programmer/hactivist Elliot Alderson.

Joey attended NYC’s Edward R. Murrow High School and was originally enrolled in their renown theatre program, but he opted to focus on music and rapping as he entered 10th grade. Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lil Mama and Adam “MCA” Yauch of the Beastie Boys attended the school before him.

While Joey has very limited acting experience, his talents are already in demand for some high-profile projects. He tells Rolling Stone that he was cast to be in Barry, a film about the college life of President Barack Obama.

Per RS:

Have you auditioned for any shows or movies before Mr. Robot? Yep. I actually was casted for this film titled Barry, which is about the early life of Barack Obama. But I couldn’t do it because I had to do Coachella. The week that they wanted to shoot was the week that I had to play Coachella. So I missed out on the Obama movie for Coachella. That’s one hell of a story to tell. You’re the first person I’ve ever told that to in a public space. Were you slated to play Barack Obama? Naw, I was supposed to be his best friend. I was the guy who was supposed to show him the projects, and show him how black people was living in America at the time.

Tune in to USA tonight to see Joey on Mr. Robot.

