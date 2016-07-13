DMX Under Federal Investigation For Not Paying Taxes

It is being reported that DMX is under investigation for not paying taxes in almost a decade.

DNA Info reports:

Rap star DMX is under federal investigation for failing to pay millions of dollars in taxes dating back more than a decade. People close to DMX say he believes his handlers and paid assistants took care of his taxes, and if they did not, then he is a victim of malfeasance or fraud. One friend, who asked for anonymity, said “DMX believed his taxes were all being paid, and is a victim.”

DNA Info also writes that DMX faces “years in prison if he is indicted and convicted on tax related charges.”

The news comes halfway during what’s been an up-and-down year for X. In February he was rushed to a hospital and resuscitated from near-death after he collapsed in Ramada Inn parking lot in his hometown Yonkers, N.Y.

Longtime friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz says that X has been in the studio with plans to work with Dr. Dre and Kanye West. DMX also saw his name thrust back in the spotlight when Drake sampled two of his songs for tracks on his latest album Views.

X is not the first rapper to have troubles with taxes. Fat Joe has found himself in another battle with the IRS after he was hit with a $1.1 million tax lien earlier this month. He previously served four months behind bars for tax evasion in 2013. X’s former rival Ja Rule has also served time behind bars for tax related charges.

