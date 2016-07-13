Lil Yachty “Can’t Deny” That He’s Been In The Studio With Kanye West [VIDEO]

Lil Yachty is currently in the middle of what is probably the best year of his life, so far. The year is apparently getting better after being in the studio with Kanye West.

After being named one of the 2016 XXL Freshmen and signing a deal with Quality Control and Capitol Records over the last two months, Yachty is on a roll.

The momentum seems to only be picking up as he has revealed that he has been in the studio with Kanye West making music, “kinda sorta.”

In an interview with KMEL the red haired rapper reluctantly talked about him and ‘Ye working together. He seemed to be surprised that anyone knew.

When confronted with the rumor that he is working on what is presumably Kanye’s next album Turbo Grapx 16, he responded with, “What? They talking about that?” He continued to shrug off questions about a collab only saying that he “can’t deny” that he was in the studio with West.

The rumors may be based on a photo that Quavo of Migos posted back in March that had Kanye hiding himself behind a door as two Migos, Big Sean, and Yachty posed for the camera.

View this post on Instagram TURBO A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 28, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

