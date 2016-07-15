Twitter Reacts To A$AP Rocky’s 2015 Statements On “Not Doing Sh*t” About Black Issues

In case you didn’t notice, A$AP Rocky is trending on social media right now for statements he made in 2015 about not wanting to get involved in any social issues.

A$AP Rocky‘s name has come up with no “respek” on it today. Quotes from an interview he did with Time Out New York have resurfaced at a very volatile time in America.

The interview is from September 2015 and in it he’s talking about his choice to stay out of political and social issues. Here’s a part of the conversation:

An argument did arise, though, at Oxford University, when you said you didn’t want to get political in your music. I think speaking on a subject is fine but I don’t feel like I need to make songs off of it. If I felt like doing it I would. [That student’s] whole question was, “Why haven’t you [gotten political?” I’m like, Bitch, ’cause I don’t feel like it. Kendrick is doing that already. J. Cole is doing it already. Let them deal with that shit. I wanna talk about the fucked-up shit in my life. Not that fucked-up shit I see on TV. Because I’m not there. How am I gonna talk about something I’m not helping? It’s fucked up. It’s a touchy subject. Do you ever feel like you’re being forced to address these issues? They’re not forcing me to do shit. I’m just gonna stay black and die. Why, because I’m black? So every time something happens because I’m black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist. I wanna talk about my motherfuckin’ lean, my best friend dying, the girls that come in and out of my life, the jiggy fashion that I wear, my new inspirations in drugs! I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.

The country has seen two back-to-back police killings that was followed by a sniper shooting down cops in Dallas. So, these statements resurfacing couldn’t have come a worst time.

Of course, Twitter has a lot to say about the old quotes because they still resonate right now.

Lmao wait till they shoot ASAP pic.twitter.com/Vb8OJMYbPf — DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) July 15, 2016

UPDATE: Rocky responds.

https://twitter.com/asvpxrocky/status/754040732550397952

1 2 3 4Next page »