Lauryn Hill Calls Million Dollar Tax Debts “Uphill Battle,” But Feeling “Better” Personally

Lauryn Hill‘s personal finances have been making more headlines than her music in this stage of her career. Earlier this month it was reported that Hill had been hit with yet another tax lien north of $400,000. However, she has emerged on social media to dispute the reports and explain what’s really going on.

She says that the lien is “not a new situation” and that she is still taking care of past taxes. She also went on to say that even though the tax debts have been an “uphill battle,” she is living a “much more liberated existence” because of her decision to step away from the music industry.

