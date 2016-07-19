Kid Cudi, Skrillex and Virgil Abloh To Kick Off ComplexCon

ComplexCon is going down November 5 and 6 in Long Beach, California. The first day will be kicked off by a lineup that includes Skrillex, Kid Cudi and Virgil Abloh, Complex announced.

Touted as the “first-ever cultural World’s Fair,” ComplexCon is a two-day ode to everything that is COMPLEX and boast Pharrell Williams as the event’s cultural director and hosting committee chair while Japanese artist Takashi Murakami oversees it branding.

The festival and convention is set to include concerts, shopping, panels and more.

“The music portion of ComplexCon is obviously a very important component of this experience,” said Noah Callahan-Bever, Chief Content Officer of Complex, via a press released. “Over the past 14 years, we have been the authority on identifying emerging stars and this lineup has been carefully selected to reflect that. Plus, it’s gonna be dope.”

Skrillex, Kid Cudi, and Virgil Abloh will be on stage at the Long Beach Convention Center’s Arena that first night. More acts will be announced, as well as the lineup for the second night of concerts, in the future.

Also worth noting, Skrillex has joined Williams and Murakami as part of the ComplexCon Host Committee.

Find out more about ComplexCon at www.complexcon.com.

Photo: WENN.com