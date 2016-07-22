Satisfied?: Drake Finally Says Joe Budden’s Name

Joe Budden‘s poking at Drake has finally got a response from the “6 God.”

During the Dallas stop of his Summer Sixteen tour with Future, Drake took a moment to acknowledge Joe Budden, the man who has not only released a pair of diss songs against him, but has also threatened that he has 20 more waiting on him.

In between songs, Drake can be heard saying:

“We’ve got that good energy going on. I should’ve brought Joe Budden up here and let him do ‘Pump It Up’ one time. {mockingly sings the hook} F*ck them n*ggas man.”

"I should of brought Joe Budden up here and let him do "Pump It Up" One Time. F*** them ni**as." – Drake pic.twitter.com/boPz6zkJKC — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) July 22, 2016

It didn’t take long for Budden to respond.

😈 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 22, 2016

In a since deleted tweet, he also said, “He want attention lol.”

So far Drake looks to be living out the “looking for revenge” lyrics in the song “Summer Sixteen.” On the first night of the tour he sent some shots at rappers copying his style, leading many to believe he was going at Tyga and Torey Lanez.

Who will be next?

Photo: Instagram