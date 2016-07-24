CLOSE
Iggy Azalea Is Back Thirst Trapping

Iggy Azalea is single again, as many expected when you dare to call Nick Young aka Swaggy P your (now ex) fiance. So it should come as know surprise that Australian rapper, model and Twitter athlete is back thirst trapping. 

Yep, Iggy put her surgically augmented derriere on full blast via a bathroom selfie on the ‘Gram.

Was it to show Swaggy P what’s he’s missing? Probably.

See the new flick on the flip.

Screen Shot 2016-07-24 at 7.05.05 PM


Photo: Instagram

Iggy Azalea

